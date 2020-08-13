Metallica Drive-In Ticket Giveaway
Alpha Media’s Contest-Specific Rules for the Metallica Drive-In Giveaway
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): KTGL 3800 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln, NE 68504
- Minimum Age: You must be 21 or older to enter.
- Promotional Period: The Metallica Drive-In Giveaway (the “Promotion”) begins on or around 8/13/2020, at 6:00 a.m. CST and ends on or about 8/28/2020, at 8:00 a..m. CST.
- Number of Entries: One entry per person every day during the contest period.
- Entry Deadline: 8:00 a.m. CST on or about 8/28/2020.
- Entry Method: Go to www.ktgl.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
- Odds of Winning: Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received.
- Prize: One winner will receive 1 first-come, first-served drive-in space for up to 6 people along with express-line alcohol wristbands, free drink certificates and $5 food vouchers for up to 6 people. Plus, four digital downloads of Metallica’s “S&M2” album. Prize Value: $250.
- Winner Selection and Notification: Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final. Winner will be selected after 8:00 a.m. CST on 8/28/2020 and will be announced 8/28/2020 at or around 9:00 a.m. CST on air on 92.9 The Eagle.