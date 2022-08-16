Maverick Coming To Digital

Close up view of the American military B-1 Lancer long range bomber.

It was a looooong wait for “Top Gun: Maverick” to come to theaters because it’s release kept getting pushed back during the pandemic. We know that Tom Cruise wanted to make sure the movie was released in theatres and not online like so many others were. It paid off in a big way, as Top Gun: Maverick has made $1.355 BILLION DOLLARS worldwide and still climbing.

Now it looks like you will have a chance to own it for yourself. Paramount has just announce a digital release date of August 23rd….so a week from today! The movie will hit 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 1st if you want to buy the hard copy. The releases come with lots of extras too, like 110 minutes of bonus features including music videos for the soundtrack…Short fearutettes devoted to the filming and production of the move…and A Masterclass with Tom Cruise from the Cannes Film Festival.