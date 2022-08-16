Lost CCR Performance

Here’s a cool video that I guess was just unearthed and appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show youtube channel. Its Creedence Clearwater Revival appearing on the national TV show on March 9, 1969 doing a cover of Little Richard’s “Good Golly, Miss Molly.” It includes the original incarnation of the band with John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford, before Tom Fogerty left. Theere aren’t very many videos of CCR with Tom still involved. Check it out.