Long Lost 1972 Led Zeppelin Footage Discovered
A few years ago some old 16mm film of Elton John’s Madison Square Garden concert that featured the last ever live appearance of John Lennon was discovered and released. Now, rock fan Lloyd Godman discovered a Super-8 roll of unseen Led Zeppelin footage he had shot back on February 25th, 1972 at Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium. Radio New Zealand reported that rather than sell the film to a private collector, Goldman has chosen to make the film public, with an American fan dubbing on an audience recording of the show for presentation.
Godman, an ecological artist in Melbourne, Australia said he was cataloguing his work when he stumbled upon the film among his files: “I knew I had this roll of film in the shed so I sent it off to get digitized. I knew there was band stuff on it but I didn’t know what it was. It came back and there was the Zeppelin film. (My reaction was) really one of joy because, of the still photographs I took, I only ended up with six shots, which were really the rejects because the promoter had picked through the best of them and they just disappeared. So finding this was like finding gold really.”
He went on to say of the band: “It’s really timeless music, some of that stuff. It’s so powerful and I think the combination of musicians that came together to form the group — it was just like a giant cyclone. The way a cyclone’s formed is, you know, all the energy was there — it just came together and it just formed into this amazing vortex that not only carried them along but carried everybody else along as well.”