Lockdown Challenge 7: Sammy & The Circle!
Sammy Hagar & The Circle are keeping their “Lockdown Challenge” going with a new self-quarantine version of the late, great Little Richard’s 1958 screamer, “Keep A Knockin’.”
Hagar, along with Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson have already tackled versions of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie,” the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds,” Van Halen’s “Good Enough,” and their own original jam, “Funky Feng Shui.”
Hagar posted a message to fans under the video on YouTube, admitting, “I had the hardest time with this one because every time I came in singing, I started singing Led Zeppelin ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’! It took me three damn takes. My favorite drummer and my favorite singer of all time — love this one hope you do too. Long live the music of John Bonham and Little Richard!