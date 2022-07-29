LISTEN: DLR- “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”

David Lee Roth has dropped an unannounced tribute song to Van Halen. “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” is an acoustic-based track popped up on his official YouTube site sporting a photo of the band circa 1979 jumping while on tour. The track finds a clearly nostalgic Roth sifting through memories and touching on the band’s early days… “We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony, That memory means so much to me”… The song is not that new as it comes from 2007 sessions with guitarist John 5 and Roth’s original solo band drummer Gregg Bissonette for a project that never materialized.
I actually kind of like this song. The guitar work is very well done and Dave doesn’t sound cheesy like he has on stage lately.