Listen: “Worlds On Fire” New Dolly Parton Rocks.

Source: YouTube

Global icon and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of Rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever Rock album, Rockstar. The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Rockstar is set for release on November 17th and will be available as a 4 LP set, 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services. ‘World’s On Fire” is the first song released from the album and I have to say it did move me. While it may sound a bit like grandma scolding us for the political divide we find ourselves in politically, but there is real message here than resonated with me.

My favorite line in the song is “Don’t get me started on politics Now how are we to live in a world like this Greedy politicians, present and past They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ass!” Now, if that ain’t rock and roll, I don’t know what is.