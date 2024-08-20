Listen: Unreleased Foreigner Song “Turning Back The Time”

Source: YouTube

The band has shared the never-released song “Turning Back the Time,” its first new song in eight years. The song will be featured on a best of compilation of the same name.

“There are a number of songs that Lou Gramm and I wrote together that have never seen the light of day,” Foreigner’s Mick Jones said to Billboard. “‘Turning Back the Time’ was co-written with Marti Frederiksen. Marti and I recently revisited and reworked the song. Because of the time that had passed we were able to go back to it with a fresh perspective. The sentiment of the song spoke to us now more than ever and with the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction we thought it an ideal time to let the world hear it.” The “Turning Back the Time” compilation will be released on October 4th.

While I am concerned on the mix of this song, still a pretty good tune with Lou Gramm on lead vocal. But yea, the version posted to YouTube has a weird sounding audio quality to me. (Scott Kaye)

Source: Press Release