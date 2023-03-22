Listen: “Two Hearts Beat As One”

Source: YouTube

U2’s Adam Clayton believes that by reinventing some of the band’s oldest tunes on their new Songs Of Surrender collection, the songs have only now grown into what they were meant to be. mong the early tracks U2 has revisited some 40-years-on are such classics as “I Will Follow,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” “Stories For Boys,” “11 O’Clock Tick Tock,” and “40.” The reviews on the new album are mixed. I think some of the songs are better the way they were originally released and the way we remember hearing them for the first time. However, after listening to the original ‘Two Hearts’ I am actually digging this new version. Listen to it and then listen to the original below, and see what you think. SK