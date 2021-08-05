Listen: Tom Morello, Springsteen & Vedder “Highway To Hell”

So this is different. From the fluctuating volume level and phasing in and out, Tom Morello has tapped Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder for a new rendition of AC/DC’s 1979 classic, “Highway To Hell.” The track is the lead single from Morello’s latest solo set, The Atlas Underground Fire, which drops on October 15th.
Morello and Springsteen have done this before playing the tune during the E Street Band’s 2014 tour of Down Under when Morello was subbing for Steve Van Zandt. Morello tweeted: “Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock n’roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”