Listen to: “Going To California” Tommy Shaw
Quote from Tommy:
After touring behind two Shaw Blades albums we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more. But we never officially set a project into motion. Styx would soon get back together and hit the road with the Return To Paradise tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut “Going To California” and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.
We recently gave it a listen and when Styx manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose. We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant’s original vocal is stellar but I tried to make it my own while honoring its essence. I hope you enjoy it!
Love you all,
Tommy