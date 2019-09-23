Listen to “Come Together” Take 5 Here!
Of all the reissued songs from the Beatles most I can take or leave. They released the correct version on the what ever album and song we are talking about the first time. And in most cases I have always like the released version we all know and love. However, take 5 of “Come Together” from Abbey Road is a little different. I guess the biggest thing with this outtake is that you can actually hear Lennon’s lyrics to the song without the background vocals and compression added. This one here is kinda neat, so check it out.
Abbey Road will be reissued this Friday.
