Keith Richards has released a lyric video to his previously unreleased cover of Little Walter‘s 1955 classic “My Baby.” The clip is a teaser to the six-disc 30th anniversary super deluxe edition of Richards’ solo debut, Talk Is Cheap, which is due out on March 19th. Talk Is Cheapwas originally released on October 3rd, 1988 and peaked at Number 24 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.