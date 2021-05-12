Listen: “The Last Guitar Hero” From Dennis DeYoung.
Former-Styx leader Dennis DeYoung has teamed up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello for his new single, “The Last Guitar Hero.” The song is featured on DeYoung’s final album, 26 East, Vol. 2.
DeYoung posted on his social media accounts: “Be prepared to shake your hips and head bang. Check that, most of you are too old for that so just blink your eyes in time. When Tom does his solo you’ll know why I call him THE GREAT HOUDINI. (share this puppy with all your friends. . . and enemies).”