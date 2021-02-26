LISTEN: “The Hammer” from Heart’s Ann Wilson.
Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson is dropping the hammer – as in a new solo single titled ‘The Hammer’. It’s the latest in a series of singles Wilson recorded last fall with local musicians from her hometown of Seattle – including a cover of “Rooster” by fellow Seattle legends Alice in Chains. 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the Wilson sisters – Ann’s sister and Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson will be releasing her first solo aLbum in May.
The one thing I have noticed is that Nancy is leaning more to covers and softer songs, Ann also released a softer song a few weeks ago “Tender Heart,” this is not one of the softer ones!