Listen: “Take Love” New Paul Rodgers Song!

Source: YouTube

Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers has released a new single called “Take Love” from his upcoming album Midnight Rose. The iconic lead vocalist, main songwriter and founding member of legendary rock band, wrote the album title for his wife Cynthia’s 50th birthday.

Rodgers says the new collections of music “grew from sparks of ideas.” He said, “The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute ‘A’ game. I think it is my best album to date, I like it. I hope you do too.” Midnight Rose drops on September 2 and will be his first solo album of new music in nearly 25 years.

With Bad Company, Rodgers has sold more than 125 million records worldwide.