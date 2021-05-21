Listen: STP “Trippin’ A Hole In A Paper Heart”
An unreleased version of Stone Temple Pilots‘ “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” is now available online. This version is included on the band’s upcoming 25th anniversary edition their multi-platinum 1996 album Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop, which will be released on July 23rd.
Drummer Eric Kretz told Stereogum, “So usually we would have one or two songs per album where we would record the music and not have any vocal ideas to accompany us. With this Early version of ‘Trippin‘, Scott had the rhythm tracks to work off of and this was his first day at singing the song. I really enjoy hearing him trying to work out the tongue twisting verse lyrics that are such a great counter rhythm to the music in the verses.”
Here is the track list for the deluxe edition of Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop:
Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster:
01 – “Press Play”
02 – “Pop’s Love Suicide”
03 – “Tumble In The Rough”
04 – “Big Bang Baby”
05 – “Lady Picture Show”
06 – “And So I Know”
07 – “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart”
08 – “Art School Girl”
09 – “Adhesive”
10 – “Ride The Cliché”
11 – “Daisy”
12 – “Seven Caged Tigers”
Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes:
01 – “Press Play” (full-length version) (previously unreleased)
02 – “Pop’s Love Suicide” (early version) (previously unreleased)
03 – “Tumble In The Rough” (early version) (previously unreleased)
04 – “Big Bang Baby” (early version) (previously unreleased)
05 – “Lady Picture Show” (early version) (previously unreleased)
06 – “And So I Know” (early version) (previously unreleased)
07 – “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” (early version) (previously unreleased)
08 – “5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl)” (early version) (previously unreleased)
09 – “Adhesive” (instrumental) (previously unreleased)
10 – “Ride The Cliché” (instrumental) (previously unreleased)
11 – “Seven Caged Tigers” (early version) (previously unreleased)
12 – “Big Bang Baby” (alternate version) (previously unreleased)
13 – “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” (percussion mix) (previously unreleased)
14 – “Art School Girl” (jaw harp version) (previously unreleased)
15 – “Kretz’s Acoustic Song” (previously unreleased)
Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97):
01 – “Crackerman” (previously unreleased)
02 – “Meatplow” (previously unreleased)
03 – “Tumble In The Rough” (previously unreleased)
04 – “Vasoline” (previously unreleased)
05 – “Wicked Garden” (previously unreleased)
06 – “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” (previously unreleased)
07 – “Plush” (previously unreleased)
08 – “Big Empty” (previously unreleased)
09 – “Interstate Love Song” (previously unreleased)
10 – “Lady Picture Show” (previously unreleased)
11 – “Unglued” (previously unreleased)
12 – “Big Bang Baby” (previously unreleased)
13 – “Dead & Bloated” (previously unreleased)
14 – “Sex Type Thing” (previously unreleased)
“Big Bang Baby” 7-inch:
Side A:
“Big Bang Baby”
Side B:
“Daisy”