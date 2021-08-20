Listen: Rolling Stones Outtake “Living In The Heart Of Love”

Ronnie & Mick have been teasing this and as expected, the Rolling Stones will release their latest archival set,Tattoo You: 40th Anniversary, on October 22nd. The deluxe edition features a new remaster of the 1981 nine-week chart-topper, a bonus disc of nine previously unreleased — yet heavily bootlegged tracks — and a two-disc June 1982 performance art London’s Wembley Stadium.
The band has released the It’s Only Rock N’ Roll-era outtake, “Living In The Heart Of Love” as the teaser for the new collection.
Tattoo You was originally released on August 24th, 1981 and was comprised mainly of reworked outtakes from the band’s archive dating back to the 1972 sessions for the following year’s Goats Head Soup. Tattoo You, which has sold over four million copies in the U.S. alone, featured such instant Stones classics as “Start Me Up,” “Hang Fire,” “Little T &A,” “Worried About You,” and “Waiting On A Friend.”
A whole new experience… 9 new unheard tracks (including ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ which you can hear now) alongside an all-new 2021 remaster of the classic album & Stones infamous Wembley Stadium ‘82 live show.
Available in expansive super deluxe boxsets, on 2CD & 2LP, limited edition picture disc, super limited clear LP & more. With you October 22nd, available to pre-order now.
TATTOO YOU — 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION 🖤
Pre-order…HERE!