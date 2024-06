Source: YouTube

The show was awesome at Pinewood Bowl and this is the duo that just keeps giving. Robert Plant and Alison Kraus share a live version of their take on “When The Levee Breaks,” the classic Led Zeppelin tune from “Led Zeppelin IV.” Plant and Krauss’ version of the song is the first tune they’ve released music together since dropping their album, “Raise The Roof” in 2021.