Listen! “Release” New Song From Loverboy.

’80s favorites Loverboy are back with a metal-tinged single, titled “Release.” Co-founding guitarist Paul Dean first intended for an unnamed metal band which approached him as a songwriter/producer to work with them: “It started out as a frustrated call to action, after months of lock down, and morphed into a metal anthem about the loyalty and commitment of that audience. The communal aspect of heavy rock is almost like a religion. I’ve always been a big metal fan; My son and I have seen many of those bands in concert.”
Loverboy is set for a major spring and summer run with Styx and REO Speedwagon later this year.