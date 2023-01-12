Listen: ‘Pride’ From U2’s Songs Of Surrender
The full tracklisting to U2’s new album Songs Of Surrender has been announced, and here it is! The 40-track collection is based around the concept of Bono’s recent memoir and is broken down as a two-record set, with each member being represented by a single side of music. Songs Of Surrender, which drops on March 17th will be available as a full 40-track digital set; a limited edition 40-track double CD with hardback deluxe book; and a limited edition 40-track four-vinyl collection.
The complete Songs Of Surrender tracklisting is:
Side 1 – The Edge
One
Where The Streets Have No Name
Stories For Boys
11 O’Clock Tick Tock
Out Of Control
Beautiful Day
Bad
Every Breaking Wave
Walk On (Ukraine)
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
Side 2 – Larry
Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
Get Out Of Your Own Way
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Red Hill Mining Town
Ordinary Love
Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own
Invisible
Dirty Day
The Miracle Of Joey Ramone
City Of Blinding Lights
Side 3 – Adam
Vertigo
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
Electrical Storm
The Fly
If God Will Send His Angels
Desire
Until The End Of The World
Song For Someone
All I Want Is You
Peace On Earth
Side 4 – Bono
With Or Without You
Stay
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Lights Of Home
Cedarwood Road
I Will Follow
Two Hearts Beat As One
Miracle Drug
The Little Things That Give You Away
40
Bono book tour dates (subject to change):
April 16, 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
April 21, 22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
April 26, 28, 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
May 3, 4, 7, 8 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre