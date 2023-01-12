Listen: ‘Pride’ From U2’s Songs Of Surrender

The full tracklisting to U2’s new album Songs Of Surrender has been announced, and here it is! The 40-track collection is based around the concept of Bono’s recent memoir and is broken down as a two-record set, with each member being represented by a single side of music. Songs Of Surrender, which drops on March 17th will be available as a full 40-track digital set; a limited edition 40-track double CD with hardback deluxe book; and a limited edition 40-track four-vinyl collection.

The complete Songs Of Surrender tracklisting is:

Side 1 – The Edge

One

Where The Streets Have No Name

Stories For Boys

11 O’Clock Tick Tock

Out Of Control

Beautiful Day

Bad

Every Breaking Wave

Walk On (Ukraine)

Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Side 2 – Larry

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Get Out Of Your Own Way

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Red Hill Mining Town

Ordinary Love

Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own

Invisible

Dirty Day

The Miracle Of Joey Ramone

City Of Blinding Lights

Side 3 – Adam

Vertigo

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Electrical Storm

The Fly

If God Will Send His Angels

Desire

Until The End Of The World

Song For Someone

All I Want Is You

Peace On Earth

Side 4 – Bono

With Or Without You

Stay

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Lights Of Home

Cedarwood Road

I Will Follow

Two Hearts Beat As One

Miracle Drug

The Little Things That Give You Away

40

Bono book tour dates (subject to change):

April 16, 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

April 21, 22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

April 26, 28, 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

May 3, 4, 7, 8 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre