Listen: Previously Unreleased Mix Of Black Crowes, “99 Pounds” .

So here it is, a never before heard Black Crowes new mix of a previously unreleased recording of “99 Pounds.” The track is just one of the 14 never-before-released songs from the upcoming box set of their sophomore album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion. The album debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Album chart in 1992 and contained chart toppers like “Remedy,” “Sting Me,” and “Thorn in My Pride.” The new extended version will be available on December 15th.