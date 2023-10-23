92.9 The Eagle 92.9 The Eagle Logo

Listen: Previously Unreleased Mix Of Black Crowes, “99 Pounds” .

October 23, 2023 6:53AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

So here it is, a never before heard Black Crowes new mix of a previously unreleased recording of “99 Pounds.” The track is just one of the 14 never-before-released songs from the upcoming box set of their sophomore album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion. The album debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Album chart in 1992 and contained chart toppers like “Remedy,” “Sting Me,” and “Thorn in My Pride.” The new extended version will be available on December 15th.

Eagle Blog