Listen: Previously unreleased Led Zeppelin

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s fifth album, 1973’s Houses Of The Holy, Jimmy Page treated fans to “The Seasons” — a piece of unreleased music originally intended to open the album. The guitar-based tune was intended to serve as an overture to the album, but instead was destined to serve as the basis of the album’s classic, “The Rain Song.”

Jimmy Page posted a note to fans on his YouTube page under the recently unveiled music, which reads in full:

My original idea for the opening tracks for Houses Of The Holy was that a short overture would be a rousing instrumental introduction with layered electric guitars that would segue in to “The Seasons,” later to be titled “The Rain Song.” Again there would be a contrasting acoustic guitar instrumental movement with mellotron that could lead to the first vocal of the album and the first verse of the song.

“The Seasons” was a memo to myself as a reminder of the sequence of the song and various ideas I’d had for it in its embryonic stage. I’d worked on it over one evening at home. During the routining of the overture now titled “The Plumpton and Worcester Races,” the half time section was born and the overture shaped in to the song, “The Song Remains The Same.” These rehearsals were done in Puddle Town on the River Piddle in Dorset, UK.

The first set of recordings were done at Olympic Studios with George Chkiantz. We then came to record at Stargroves, Sir Mick Jagger’s country home, and, like Headley Grange, with the Rolling Stones’ recording truck. “The Song Remains The Same” was played on a Fender 12 string, the same one used on “Beck’s Bolero,” with my trusty Les Paul number 1 on overdubs in a standard turning.

“The Rain Song” was an unorthodox tuning on acoustic and electric guitars. On live shows, it became a work-out feature for the double neck.

FAST FACTS

Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, was released in North America on March 28th, 1973. The collection went on to hit Number One the following May 12th, and held down the top spot for two weeks.

The album was nominated for the Best Recording Package Grammy award. To date, Houses Of The Holy has sold over 11 million units in North America alone.

The eight-track album includes many of Zeppelin’s best loved tunes: “The Song Remains The Same,” “The Rain Song,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “The Crunge,” “Dancing Days,” “D’yer Mak’er,” “No Quarter,” and “The Ocean.”