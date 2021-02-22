Listen: Previously Unreleased Black Crowes
It’s been 30 years since The Black Crowes released Shake Your Money Maker and this week they’ll do it again. Band founders, brothers Rich and Chris Robinson oversaw the creation of the re-release. It will include 4LPs and 3-CD Super Deluxe versions, of the original album, all remastered.
Along with that, there are 3, never-before-heard, studio recordings as well as 2 unreleased demos from the band’s early days, when they were known as Mr. Crowe’s Garden. Another part of the special anniversary edition is a 14 song, unreleased concert from their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, recorded in 1990.
One of the previously unheard studio songs, “Charming Mess,” which was originally slated to be the band’s first single, but was ultimately left off of the album entirely, is available now. It has also been released as a video.
The re-release of the band’s multi-platinum debut will be available in multiple formats beginning Friday, February 26.
Side Notes the this release also includes:
reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer. A setlist and tour laminate.
A 4″ Crowes patch.
A 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke (Rolling Stone editor)
Original producer George Drakoulias is also involved with this project.
Fact Facts on the Crowes:
The band broke up the last time in 2013 because the brothers couldn’t get along with each other.
They sold over 35 million records.
The Black Crowes are touring this summer beginning in June. The Eagle will have some free tickets to their rescheduled Omaha show.