Listen: Pink Floyd’s Release of “Dogs” From ‘Animals’ Remix

Looks like Pink Floyd is Re-releasing a remixed version of the ‘Animals’ album and the first track a remixed version of the 17-minute “Dogs”. A long-awaited remix of Pink Floyd’s 1977 classic Animals is on the way. The Animals remix was done in 2018 but has been delayed until now due to – wait for it – disagreements between Roger Waters and David Gilmour. The reissue – which includes remixed audio, multiple digital formats, and a 32-page booklet – will be out Oct. 7th. Floyd fans are digging the new cleaner sound.