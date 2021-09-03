Listen: Pink Floyd ‘Learning To Fly” in 360RA Immersive Audio.

Grab a good set of headphones and check this out. Just announced, Pink Floyd will release a remixed and updated version of the album, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason.
This is not a re-recording, but is from the original 1987 master tapes for The Later Years by Andy Jackson with David Gilmour, assisted by Damon Iddins. A special version of the video Learning To Fly is available view online with Sony 360RA immersive audio: So, if you watch the video with headphones you experience simulated 360RA sound. A Momentary Lapse Of Reason will come out on all formats, from CD, to Vinyl To Blu-Ray and will be available on October 29.