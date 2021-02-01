LISTEN! Peter Frampton “Reckoner” from forthcoming album.
Peter Frampton has announced the April 23rd release of his latest instrumental collection, titled, Frampton Forgets The Words. The guitar legend has issued the first video from the set — billed to the Peter Frampton Band — which is a cover of the Radiohead favorite, “Reckoner.” The album includes the Grammy-winner’s takes on Lenny Kravitz’ “Are You Gonna Go My Way?,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It A Pity,” Roxy Music’s “Avalon” and Jaco Pastorious’ “Dreamland.”
Frampton posted a message to fans on his social media platforms, which reads, “This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”