Listen: Paul McCartney & Wings ‘To Live And Let Die” Take 10.

One of the studio outtakes that will appear on the upcoming deluxe reissue of the 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings album Red Rose Speedway has been made available for purchase digitally. The track sounds like it’s a group-only version of the 1973 hit “Live And Let Die”, which served as the theme song to the James Bond movie of the same name. McCartney will release expanded reissues of Red Rose Speedway and the 1971 Wings album Wild Life on December 7. Visit PaulMcCartney.com for full details about the reissues.