LISTEN NOW- NEW BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN MUSIC. NEW ALBUM ‘WESTERN STARS’ ON JUNE 14th

Bruce Springsteen will release his first new album in five years on June 14th, titled, Western Stars. According to the announcement, Springsteen “takes his music to a new place, drawing inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late-’60s and early-’70s. The album was recorded primarily at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey, with additional recording in California and New York.”

Western Stars, which is available for pre-order, was produced by Ron Aniello with Springsteen providing guitar, bass, and keyboards, among other instruments. Patti Scialfa also appears and contributed vocal arrangements on four tracks, along with original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious and current touring members Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell, among many other musicians.

Springsteen said of the album, “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It’s a jewel box of a record.” The lyric video for the album’s track, “Hello Sunshine” was uploaded to YouTube this morning at midnight.

I personally really like this new song after first hearing it. I dig what I like to call the “high & lonesome” sound. Somewhat western with the lap-steel and galloping beat but still seated in pop/rock. The lyrics brought out emotions in me too- good song!

The tracklisting to Western Stars is:

“Hitch Hikin'”

“The Wayfarer”

“Tucson Train”

“Western Stars”

“Sleepy Joe’s Cafe”

“Drive Fast (The Stuntman)”

“Chasin’ Wild Horses”

“Sundown”

“Somewhere North Of Nashville”

“Stones”

“There Goes My Miracle”

“Hello Sunshine”

“Moonlight Motel”

SOURCE: Press release

Album Art:

EAGLE FAST FACTS :

Bruce Springsteen’s last official mainstream official release was the soundtrack to his Broadway play, Springsteen On Broadway. The album, which was released on December 14th, 2018, topped out at Number 11 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and peaked at Number Two on the magazine’s U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In 2014 Springsteen scored his 11th career Number One album with High Hopes. The collection, which was his 18th studio set, was released on January 14th and sold 99,000 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Having previously tied with Elvis Presley — who also had 10 LP chart-toppers — for the third most Number One albums, Springsteen has now bumped “The King” to fourth place, and now sits behind Jay-Z, who has 13 Number One albums, and the Beatles who lead the way with 19 albums having hit the top spot.

In April 2014, Springsteen followed the set up with American Beauty, a four-song EP originally released as a vinyl-only release as part of Record Store Day.