Listen: New Yes Song- “Cut From The Stars”

Yes released a video for their new single, “Cut From The Stars,” a track from their next album, Mirror To The Sky, that will be out on May 19. They also revealed that the new project is dedicated to the memory of drummer Alan White, who died last year.

Steve Howe, the band’s longest serving member, guitarist, and producer of Mirror To The Sky, told Prog Magazine, “We can never overwrite the fact that we miss the guy. This is a very important album for the band.” Mirror To The Sky will be available on several formats, including: Ltd Deluxe Electric Blue-ray editions with 5.1 Surround Sound, Instrumental Versions & Hi- Res Stereo Mixes. This will be Yes’ twenty-third studio album.

Current members:

Steve Howe – guitars, vocals (1970–1981, 1990–1992, 1995–2004, 2008–present)

Geoff Downes – keyboards (1980–1981, 2011–present)

Billy Sherwood – bass guitar (2015–present), vocals (1997–2000, 2015–present), guitars (1997–2000), keyboards (1997–1998); touring member 1994

Jon Davison – lead vocals, acoustic guitar, percussion, keyboards (2012–present)

Jay Schellen – drums, percussion (2023–present; touring 2016–2017, 2018–2023)