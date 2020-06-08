Listen: New Tommy Lee Solo Music
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has announced a new solo album, Andro, due out on October 16th. Lee has unveiled two singles from the effort, called “Knock Me Down” and “Tops,” with both clips directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. The first song features rapper Killvein, while the second includes South Africa’s Push Push.
Other guests on the record include Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, Rock Star Supernova singer Lukas Rossi, rapper and fashion stylist Brooke Candy and others.
A press release explained that the songs on Andro “represent the male and female sides of music — equally important and equally powerful, thus the name of the album, Andro. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept.”
Lee’s previous non-Motley Crue projects include two solo albums, two LPs with Methods Of Mayhem and one with Rock Star Supernova.
Mötley Crüe was set to embark on a massive comeback tour with co-headliners Def Leppard this month, but the stadium outing was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.
