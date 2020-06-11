Listen: New song from The Immediate Family.
Besides doing the Morning Show That Rocks, I enjoy a youtube video here and there. And awhile back I started watching daily videos from one bad ass bass player. Leland Sklar. The reason I’ve known his name since a kid was he has been one of my favorite artists, James Taylor’s bass player. He also happen to play on many other great songs I grew up with. He is instantly recognizable on stage with his long beard that maybe pre-dated Billy and Dusty’s in ZZ Top. Anyway, I try to catch as many as I can as he plays live bass along with pre-recorded songs he originally played on. Best of all, the cat is just the coolest guy with the coolest stories about some of my favorite bands, artists and songs. It was on one of these videos he talked about “The Section” the back up band born out of James Taylor sessions and tours. Lee and members of The Section are this new band The Immediate Family.
The Immediate Family began life as a studio project, a collaboration between five legendary American musicians: Danny Kortchmar, who has played, produced and written for James Taylor, Don Henley, Carole King, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Billy Joel and dozens more; Waddy Wachtel, the consummate rock guitarist who has played with many of the same artists, including work with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Randy Newman, Bryan Ferry and the late Warren Zevon (with whom he co-wrote and produced a number of hit songs); Leland Sklar on bass (Phil Collins, James Taylor, Toto, Billy Cobham) and Russ Kunkel on drums (Bob Dylan, Lyle Lovett, James Taylor Jimmy Buffet), who make up one of the most recorded and revered rhythm sections in the world; and Steve Postell, a well-seasoned touring/session musician who has worked with Jennifer Warnes, David Crosby, John Oates, Robben Ford and many others. Together, the members of The Immediate Family have played on close to 5,000 records, several of them classics in the rock n roll pantheon. The band is currently working on an EP to be released later this year.
Just released is this new song and video. It’s the first time I’ve heard Kootch (Danny Kortchmar) sing other than background vocals. So, as a favor to Lee Sklar and his awesome videos, enjoy The Immediate Family and “Cruel Twist!”
“The concept of the Immediate Family emerged when Kortchmar was approached by a Japanese label to make an album of his songs old and new. Since his fellow session veterans were all in town, Kortchmar recruited them as his band. But as he says, “While we were recording, it was obvious that we should keep it going, so we made it a band at that point. It just all fell together.
As “Cruel Twist” shows, the Immediate Family doesn’t revel in the mellow balladeering associated with many of the musicians they once supported. Ever since at least 1979, when most of them backed James Taylor on his unusually raucous Flag tour, they’ve been itching to turn up their amps” For more on The Immediate Family click here — Rolling Stone