Listen: New Song From Heart’s Ann Wilson
Heart’s Ann Wilson has just dropped new cover version of Steve Earle’s 2004 tune, “The Revolution Starts Now!” Wilson explained why she chose to record the song, telling Rolling Stone, “Things are just building and have been building for a long time for this sort of fever pitch before the election, and I have never seen a time when people have been so divided. Even with the pandemic, which could have been a real unifier, it seems like there’s the lowest common denominator in human nature at play, where everyone’s just all split up and divided and hating each other. So this song talks about thinking higher. I think it’s a message that it is really good for people to hear right now. It’s a third message — it’s not Trump, it’s not Biden, it’s something else. It’s us.”
Source: Rolling Stone