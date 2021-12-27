Listen: New Single From Eric Clapton ‘Heart Of A Child.’

This is a little reminiscent of his work on his album “Reptile” an album I’ve always loved. Anyway, this is brand new Eric Clapton.“Heart of a Child” from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. The song was produced by Clapton and his longtime producing partner Simon Climie, and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Dirk Powell on mandolin, Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins on guitar, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals, along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger & conductor. Written by Eric Clapton and Robin Monotti.