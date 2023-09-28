Listen! New Rolling Stones “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven”

Source: YouTube

The Rolling Stones have released a second song from the new album. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” features Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is from their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, set for release on October 20th. The album marks their first new music since the death of drummer, Charlie Watts in 2021. His work is included on two of the tracks. I actually like this song better than their first single release, “Angry”.