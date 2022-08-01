LISTEN: New Ringo Starr “World Go Round”.

You can color the hair dark to keep looking young, you can’t hide your voice from aging. Seems like Ringo hasn’t aged much on the vocal side. Still rockin’ like the old Ringo! Ringo Starr has dropped “World Go Round,” the teaser from his upcoming EP, titled EP3, set for release on September 16th. Joining the famed-Beatles drummer on his third EP over the past year-and-change is longtime All Starr Band member and Toto co-founder, Steve Lukather, along with Linda Perry, Dave Koz and José Antonio Rodriguez. With EP3 marking his seventh self-produced solo release since 2010.