LISTEN: New Peter Gabriel Song “Panopticom”

Peter Gabriel has dropped “Panopticom,” the first single from his upcoming album, titled i/o. Gabriel said in the press release, “The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

According to the announcement: “The lyric is, in part, inspired by the extraordinary work of three groups, Forensic Architecture, Bellingcat and the Gabriel co-founded pioneering human rights organization WITNESS.” The legendary Brian Eno contributed the “haunting electronics” to “Panopticom.”

“Panopticom” is Gabriel’s first new track since offering up “The Veil” for Oliver Stone’s 2016 film, Snowden. i/o marks Gabriel’s first mainstream, all-original new album since 2002’s Up collection. No release date has been announced for i/o, but Gabriel plans to issue a new track off the set to coincide with every upcoming full moon.

Back in November, Peter Gabriel announced a 22-date European tour to coincide with the release of i/o. The dates mark the Genesis co-founder’s first tour since his 2016 joint trek with Sting.

A North American itinerary and the release date of I/O will follow soon. Joining Gabriel on the road will be longtime bandmates bassist Tony Levin, guitarist David Rhodes, and drummer Manu Katché.