Source: YouTube

Just came across this, a brand new song from former Free and Bad Company lead singer Paul Rodgers. ‘Living It Up” is an awesome tribute to the U.S. and the music he heard from here growing up. The song is the first from Rodgers’s forthcoming LP “Midnight Rose”, slated for release on September 22 via Sun Records. This is Rodgers’s first solo album of new music in nearly 25 years.