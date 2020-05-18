Listen: New Pat Benatar song “Together”.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have just posted “Together” — a new song online dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple said in a statement: “In challenging times, it sometimes helps to seek out beauty and hope and positivity. Making music leads us down that path. We wrote this because we are all hurting, struggling, grieving. We hope in some small way, that this lifts spirits and heals hearts. Wishing everyone blessings, strength and love.” She still sounds great, hope the song makes you feel better today.