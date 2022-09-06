Listen! New Ozzy song “Nothing Feels Right”

Ozzy Osbourne will perform the halftime show this Thursday at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. Ozzy’s latest album, Patient Number 9, drops the next day on September 9th. This is one of the new songs, “Nothing Feels Right” features Zakk Wylde. Ozzy’s upcoming Patient Number 9 album — which marks Ozzy’s 13th solo set — features guest spots by such legendary players Black Sabbath bandmate Tommy Iommi, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jeff Beck, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Zakk Wylde, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and former Ozzy bassist and current Metallica member Robert Trujillo.