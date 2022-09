Ozzy Osbourne has released a new video for “One Of These Days” — his 2022 collaboration with Eric Clapton, who is not featured in the clip. Ozzy’s new Patient Number 9 album marks Ozzy’s 13th solo set and also features guest spots from such other guitar legends as Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tommy Iommi, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme.