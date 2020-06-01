Listen: New Neil Finn song “Find Your Way Back Home”
Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie have teamed up with current Fleetwood Mac guitarist and Crowded House leader Neil Finn for a new charity single. The New Zealand Herald reported the track, called “Find Your Way Back Home” was “written about Auckland, New Zealand’s homeless to help raise money for the Auckland City Mission’s new building on Hobson St.”
Stevie Nicks said in a statement: “I’m honored to be a part of Neil’s song for the Auckland City Mission. He is on a mission to make this work and I think this beautiful song he has written will certainly help.”