LISTEN: New Music From Simple Minds.

Simple Minds are back and have just dropped “Vision Thing” — the lead single from their upcoming 18th studio album, titled Direction Of The Heart, set for release on October 21st. Simple Minds are still led by singer Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill, with the new album released on the BMG imprint.
Jim Kerr said in the album’s official announcement: “How to make a feel-good ‘Electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times? Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?”
Guesting on Direction Of The Heart is Sparks frontman Russell Mael, who appears on the track, “Human Traffic.”
Simple Minds will next perform on June 18th at Oxfordshire, England at Blenheim Palace.
Simple Minds scored five Top 40 hits between 1985 and 1991: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (#1); “Alive And Kicking” (#3); “Sanctify Yourself” (#14); “All The Things She Said” (#28); and “See The Lights” (#40). To date, Simple Minds have scored one Top 10 album in the U.S., with 1985’s Once Upon A Time peaking at Number 10.