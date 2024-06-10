Listen: New MC5 “Boys Who Play With Matches”

Source: YouTube

It’s sad the MC5 are being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year after all the members have died.Over two years ago, Wayne Kramer promised that a new MC5 album would see the light of day. He also shared a preview of a new track with Tom Morello, “Heavy Lifting.” Now, after Kramer’s death at age 75, the details of the new MC5 album have been revealed. The full-length, Heavy Lifting, is out on October 18 via EarMusic. The new single “Boys Who Play With Matches,” was produced by Bob Ezrin. Heavy Lifting features guitar and vocals from the late Kramer, who co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 songs with Oakland musician Brad Brooks. Guests on the LP include Tom Morello, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, William DuVall, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, and the late MC5 drummer Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson. Heavy Lifting is the first new MC5 studio album since 1971’s High Time. Later this year, the Detroit proto-punk band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.