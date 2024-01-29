Listen: New Mark Knopfle “Ahead Of The Game.”

Source: YouTube

Mark Knopfler will release his tenth solo studio album on April 12th, 2024, on his own British Grove label via EMI. Entitled One Deep River, it features 12 unhurriedly elegant new Knopfler songs, and his warm Geordie vocal tone, his poetic storytelling lyrics and deft, richly melodic guitar playing are all present and correct and as dazzling as ever.The first single from the album Ahead Of The Game, a wistful, perhaps autobiographical, story about a singer/songwriter struggling to make it, set to a distinctively Knopfleresque classic riff, is available now.

The title track One Deep River reflects Knopfler’s deep affection for the river that runs through his childhood home city Newcastle. “Crossing the Tyne is always on your mind,” he says. “It’s what you were doing when you were leaving as a youngster and that feeling is always the same every time you do it. You’re heading out or you’re coming back, and it just connects with your childhood. The power of it doesn’t go away.” One Deep River offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures. They draw on a lifetime of genre-crossing ingredients and influences in blues, folk, rock and beyond, and as usual, reveal their charms with unhurried grace and depth. One Deep River was produced by Knopfler and his longstanding collaborator Guy Fletcher and was recorded at his state-of-the-art British Grove Studios in London. The album will be available on CD, double gatefold vinyl, cassette and a special limited-edition box set that will include the album on both vinyl and CD, 9 exclusive bonus tracks on LP and CD, a litho print of Mark, a Knopfler guitar pick set and tin, and an enamel badge.

The full tracklistings are:

Standard Album Tracklist

Two Pairs Of Hands

Ahead Of The Game

Smart Money

Scavengers Yard

Black Tie Jobs

Tunnel 13

Janine

Watch Me Gone

Sweeter Than The Rain

Before My Train Comes

This One’s Not Going To End Well

One Deep River

Bonus Vinyl Tracklist (in boxset):Dolly Shop Man

Your Leading Man

Wrong’un

Chess

Bonus CD Tracklist (in boxset):The Living End

Fat Chance Dupree

Along A Foreign Coast

What I’m Gonna Need

Nothing But Rain

The band on One Deep River features Mark Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums and Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar, and newcomer Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes, and John McCusker plays fiddle, while the Topolski sisters Emma and Tamsin add backing vocals. All songs are written by Mark Knopfler.

Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era. Knopfler broke up the band in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist. In the ensuing years Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to tour the globe with his band. Over the years, Mark has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit To Brooklyn and Wag The Dog and has played and recorded with a number of artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Chet Atkins. Knopfler was made an OBE in 1999 and was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2012.

