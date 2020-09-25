Listen: New Lyric Video for “Ghosts” from forthcoming album “Letter To You”
Bruce Springsteen has just posted the lyric video for “Ghosts” the second new track to hit the Internet from “The Boss’s” Letter To You album, which drops on October 23rd. The song, which looks back upon his youth and loss of a close friend, was inspired in part by George Theiss, the late-frontman for his early band, the Castiles. It was revealed in Rolling Stone’s new cover story on Springsteen, that when Theiss died in 2018 at the age of 68, Springsteen chartered a private plane to North Carolina to sit by Theiss’ bedside before he passed. Check out his chat with Rolling Stone.