Listen: New Jane’s Addiction “Imminent Redemption”

Jane’s Addiction’s original lineup are back! Singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery have all returned to the studio and recorded the track, “Imminent Redemption,” their first new song together in 34 years. The last material the original members recorded together was 1990’s alternative masterpiece, Ritual de lo Habitual. The song arrives as the band is in the midst of the classic lineup’s first tour together since 2010. This current run of shows began in Europe and the tour is set to hit North America in September as part of a 23-city jaunt with Love and Rockets that begins on August 9th in Las Vegas.