Listen: New Guns N’ Roses ‘The General’

After teasing it online, Guns N’ Roses officially released “The General” as their new single.” The song had previously been released as the B-side to GNR’s limited edition 7″ vinyl single of their latest track “Perhaps”. Both songs were composed during the Chinese Democracy sessions. Guns N’ Roses surprised fans earlier this month when they sang it live for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Not the best song they’ve released but it’s interesting for a spin.