Listen: New Black Crowes outtake “Charming Mess”
Set for release on February 26th is the Black Crowes’ 30th Anniversary, multi-format, re-issue of its 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker. According to the band’s announcement, “The Super Deluxe box set features the original studio album remastered by (producer) George Drakoulias; three previously unheard studio recordings; two unreleased demos from Mr. Crowe’s Garden; a 14-track full unreleased concert from Atlanta, GA in 1990; reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer; set list; tour laminate, patch; and a 20-page book with unseen photos from the band’s personal archives and liner notes by David Fricke.”
The set will be available as a four-LP Super Deluxe, triple-CD Super Deluxe, double-CD, standard CD & LP, streaming and download. A limited number of super deluxe formats purchased through the official artist store feature a signed photo print.
Source: Press Release
FAST FACTS:
The Black Crowes’ debut album Shake Your Money Maker was released on February 13th, 1990.
The set peaked at Number Four on the Billboard 200 albums chart and has sold five million copies in the U.S. to date.
Highlights on the set included the cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle” and the Chris and Rich Robinson co-write “She Talks To Angels,” both of which hit Number One on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
The album’s lead single, “Jealous Again,” topped out at Number Five on the magazine’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.