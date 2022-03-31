Listen: New Ann Wilson Song “A Moment In Heaven”

As you all know I have been a big fan of Heart since 1976’s Dreamboat Annie. Just released is Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson’s latest single from her upcoming solo album- one about the perils of getting famous.
Wilson describes “A Moment in Heaven” as “one of those anti-Hollywood screed things”, about “the meat grinder of the music image-maker machine and what it feels like to be on the inside of that.”
Wilson’s upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss includes guest appearances from Vince Gill and Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes. It will be out April 29th.